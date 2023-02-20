NR GM holds review meet

new Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of second entry, foot over bridges, Escalators, lifts facilities for ‘divayangjans’, improvement of station building including façade etc. He also reviews the progress of mobility enhancement, developmental infrastructure works, Freight loading and safety on tracks.