NR defeats CR to win All India Rly Women Hockey Championship

Kapurthala: Northern Railway emerged champions of the 46th All India Railway Women Hockey Championship, defeating Central Railway 2–0 in a thrilling final held at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala on Wednesday.

Northern Railway took the lead early in the contest, with Kanika Siwach scoring a field goal in the 14th minute. The team consolidated its advantage in the 49th minute when Manju converted a penalty corner to seal a comfortable 2–0 victory. Despite the loss, Central Railway’s Divya Thepe was adjudged Player of the Final for her impressive performance.

In the third-place playoff, hosts RCF Kapurthala edged past South Eastern Railway, Kolkata 1–0. Annu netted the decisive goal through a penalty stroke in the 54th minute to secure a podium finish for the home side.

The championship witnessed participation from nine teams representing various Zonal Railways and Production Units. The teams were divided into two pools, with top performers advancing to the semifinals. Central Railway and South Eastern Railway progressed from Pool A, while Northern Railway and RCF Kapurthala qualified from Pool B. Northern Railway and Central Railway eventually advanced to the final after winning their respective semifinals.

At the closing ceremony, former international hockey player Rajbir Kaur presented awards to the winners and outstanding players. Lal Thant Luangi of RCF Kapurthala was named Player of the Championship and received a cash prize of Rs 11,000.