NR assures smooth festive travel, seats available on premium trains

new delhi: With the festive season kicking in and the peak travel season looming near, the Northern Railway has informed commuters that normal train operations, including trains such as the Vande Bharat Express and Shatabdi Express, are operating on schedule with seats available for reservation.

Though Indian Railways regularly adds more special trains to cater to the festive season, Northern Railway is encouraging people not to ignore its regular stock, which provides dependable schedules, punctuality, and plenty of seat space.

The officials said that a number of popular services still have enormous capacity.

The 20172 Nizamuddin–Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat has 191 chair car seats from October 1, and the 12002 Nizamuddin–Bhopal Shatabdi has 200 seats from October 1.

The 22436 New Delhi–Banaras Vande Bharat indicates 306 available seats from October 4, and the 22416 New Delhi–Banaras Vande Bharat Express has up to 654 seats available from October 3.

Other prominent trains with seats available are the 12034 New Delhi–Kanpur Shatabdi (234 seats available from October 1), the 12004 New Delhi–Lucknow Shatabdi (318 seats available from October 3), and the 26405 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat (168 seats available from October 1).

Likewise, the 22447 New Delhi–Amb Andaura Express has 422 seats to book from October 3, the 22470 Nizamuddin–Khajuraho Express has 299 from October 1, and the 12015 New Delhi–Ajmer Shatabdi has 337 available from October 4.

The Northern Railway also emphasised that travellers looking for comfort and speed can take the Vande Bharat Express, which offers a high-speed premium travelling experience.

The Shatabdi Express is still a reliable option for day travel, offering quick air-conditioned services between major cities. Mail and express trains, the workhorses of the railway network, still offer wider coverage and multi-class train options, catering to a wide range of passengers.

Officials advised travellers to book their tickets in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Seats can be reserved easily through official channels such as the IRCTC website, mobile application, and authorised ticketing agents.

Real-time availability can also be checked online, ensuring passengers have the latest updates before making their plans. With the guarantee of safe operations and vacant seats on regular runs, Northern Railway is keen to make festival trips hassle-free, secure, and comfortable for everyone.