Now, Vande Bharat trains will be cleaned like a flight

new delhi: Keeping in mind the behavior pattern of railway passengers, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has issued instructions regarding the spread of garbage in Vande Bharat Express and changes in its collection system.

The Railway Minister insisted on adopting the cleaning process in the same way as it is done in flights. According to the new system, in the Vande Bharat Express train, a railway worker will go to all the passengers sitting in the coach with a garbage bag and collect the garbage. Vaishnav has also sought help from the passengers by tweeting to keep all the trains of the country including Vande Bharat Express clean. In some pictures of Vande Bharat Express trains that were posted on different social media platforms, a large amount of food packets and other garbage was seen scattered. Apart from this, some social media users had urged the Railway Minister to take immediate action on this issue.