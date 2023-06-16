Now, Uttar Pradesh Prisons to be known as ‘Reform Homes’

Lucknow: In a significant move towards prison reform, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the need to transform prisons into ‘Sudhaar Grah’ or ‘Reform Homes’ and instructed the preparation of a new Prison Act for Uttar Pradesh. He reviewed the state’s prison system in a high-level meeting on Thursday.



Currently, the Jail Act of 1894 and the Prisoners Act of 1900 govern the functioning of prisons, but these outdated laws no longer align with the changing circumstances and the modern rehabilitative approach towards prisoners. The chief minister stressed the importance of focusing on reform and rehabilitation, prompting the need for new legislation that suits the evolving needs of the state.

“The Government of India has recently developed the Model Prison Act - 2023, which serves as an excellent framework for prisoner reform and rehabilitation. Accordingly, Uttar Pradesh will prepare a new Prison Act based on the requirements of the state, taking inspiration from the Model Act,” chief minister said.

He said: “The state cabinet has already approved a new jail manual, marking a significant step towards prison reforms. Efforts are underway to establish prisons as better centers for rehabilitation, and the establishment of an “Open Jail” has been proposed.”

Currently, a semi-open jail is operational in Lucknow, and a formal proposal for the establishment of an open jail is being prepared. The transformation of prisons into ‘Reform Homes’ is a top priority. All necessary measures will be taken to achieve this goal, including security assessments of prisoners, grievance redressal mechanisms, the formation of a Prison Development Board, promoting a change in behavior towards prisoners, and providing separate accommodations for women prisoners and transgender individuals.

For prisoners who pose a significant threat to society, such as habitual criminals and terrorists, high-security barracks will be developed. Stringent standards will be enforced to ensure their safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the need for strict punishment regarding the use of banned items, including mobile phones, within prisons. Technology will play a vital role in bringing transparency to prison administration. Over 4,200 CCTVs have been installed in prisons across the state, continuously monitored at headquarters, which have proven effective in enhancing security, he said.