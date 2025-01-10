Now, tune into ‘Kumbhvani’ for latest on Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati’s radio division Akashvani on Friday launched ‘Kumbhvani’-- an FM channel dedicated to disseminating information related to the Maha Kumbh 2025, an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the FM channel at the Circuit House during the second day of his Prayagraj tour ahead of the mega religious congregation. “Prasar Bharati has launched the OTT-based Kumbhvani FM channel to disseminate comprehensive information about the Maha Kumbh. Broadcasting at a frequency of 103.5 MHz, the channel will be on air from January 10 to February 26, operating daily from 5.55 am to 10.05 pm,” the UP government said in the statement.

CM Adityanath expressed confidence that ‘Kumbhvani’ would not only reach new heights of popularity but also extend the spirit of the Maha Kumbh to remote villages where many people, despite their desire, cannot physically attend the event.

He emphasised that the channel would serve as a vital medium to deliver all relevant information about the Maha Kumbh to these distant communities. “Such efforts would enable those in far-flung areas to experience and understand the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh,” he said.