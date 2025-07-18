Now, ‘One State, One Network’ to enhance digital governance in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to roll out a statewide integrated digital system under its ambitious ‘One State, One Network’ plan, aimed at connecting all government departments—from the Chief Minister’s Office to village-level panchayats—through a unified digital infrastructure.

Briefing the media at his official residence in Lucknow, state IT and electronics minister Sunil Kumar Sharma said the IT and electronics department is preparing a detailed roadmap for the initiative. “This system will digitally link the secretariat, district headquarters, and village institutions through a robust network. The goal is to enhance coordination, speed up administrative processes, and improve transparency,” the minister said.

To implement the project effectively, consultations are being held with technical experts and various implementing agencies. A key focus of the initiative will be strengthening data security and communication systems across the administrative hierarchy.

Sharma also announced the upcoming development of an ‘AI City’ in Lucknow in response to the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across sectors. “Land allotment for the AI City in Lucknow is expected to be completed soon, after which similar hubs will be developed in other major cities of the state,” he said.

The state is also set to introduce an Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy in the near future. Sharma said that under the policy, electronic devices and components currently imported from abroad will soon be produced within Uttar Pradesh. “This move will attract investment, bring in new companies, and significantly boost employment opportunities,” he added.

During the media interaction, Sharma was also asked about the proposed merger of government schools and recent allegations of forced religious conversions. Responding to these, he accused the opposition of obstructing good governance initiatives.

Referring to the conversion case, Sharma said: “This is not about just one individual named Chhangur; there is an entire network involved which will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with.” He also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party, calling it a family-run outfit, while asserting that the BJP is a worker-centric and democratic party committed to decisions taken in the national interest.