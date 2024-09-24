Now, Haryana farmers can obtain mandi gate passes at home

Chandigarh: This season farmers in Haryana will no longer need to wait in queue at the mandi gates for the procurement of paddy and other Kharif crops.



The Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has introduced a new mobile app – e-Kharid – that allows farmers to generate their own digital gate passes from home, making the whole process a lot more convenient.

Sharing information in this regard, an HSAMB spokesperson said that all farmers are requested to bring their produce to the mandis from next Tuesday and ensure that the crops are properly dried to avoid any issues during the selling process.

The spokesperson stated farmers often waited for hours at the mandi gates due to the requirement of gate passes in the past. The new system will make the process hassle-free. Once the pass is downloaded, they will no longer need to collect any other gate pass at the mandi gate.

Farmers can now use the Android e-Kharid mobile application or visit the e-Kharid website ekharid.haryana.gov.in to create their own mandi gate passes. The app also provides detailed information related to their product, which reduces delays and paperwork. Through this app, farmers can also view details of their gate passes, J-forms and payment information at any time. They can also select their preferred mandi and date for bringing their verified agricultural produce and generate the gate pass accordingly, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said that due to this new system, farmers can directly enter the mandi by scanning the QR code displayed on their mobile app, printout, or PDF, or by entering the self-generated gate pass number. This will make the process of selling agricultural produce at the mandis faster and more efficient.

All procurement agencies have been given necessary directions about this app, which was developed by the e-Kharid team under the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.