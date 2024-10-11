Now, Cong candidates claim battery issue in EVMs

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday submitted more complaints to the Election Commission (EC) alleging discrepancies in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) during counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections.



The Congress candidates from 20 assembly constituencies, in their written complaints to the EC, have alleged that the batteries in some of the EVMs were charged at 99 per cent during counting on October 8.

The complaints follow the Congress’ shock defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections after the party failed to win a simple majority even after 10 years of the BJP

rule in the state.

The Congress has said the Assembly polls results were “unexpected” and have alleged discrepancies in the EVMs in some seats.

“In furtherance of the issues raised and the representation submitted to the Election Commission of India on 9th October, we have now submitted an updated memo highlighting serious and glaring irregularities in the election process in 20 assembly constituencies in Haryana. We hope that the Election Commission will take notice and issue the appropriate directives,” AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said in a post on X.

“We request you to urgently take action on the enclosed complaints and ensure that all the EVMs from these constituencies are immediately sealed. It is further requested that a detailed inquiry is initiated on our complaints and the same is completed in a time bound manner,” the party memorandum to EC said.

Some of the Congress candidates in their written complaints, now forwarded to the EC, have alleged that while most EVMs were charged at below 80 per cent during counting, some had a charge of 99 per cent.

“It is to be noted that EVM battery percentage raises serious doubt regarding election result, as Congress candidate is winning in most EVM machines counting where battery percentage was below 80 per cent,” a Congress

candidate said.

Another Congress candidate Amit Sihag said: “During the counting process, it was discovered that around 25 EVM control units showed a 99% battery level. This is highly unusual and improbable, as the machines were in use throughout the polling day. Such a high battery percentage is impossible under normal usage, raising questions about the authenticity of these machines.”

Alleging suspected replacement of control units, he said: “There are strong suspicions among my team and voters that the control units were replaced, casting serious doubts on the integrity of the polling process. This raises concerns that the election results have

been tampered with.”

Similar complaints were made by other Congress candidates too.