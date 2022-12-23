Now, cancer patients to get Rs 2,500 monthly pension in Haryana

Chandigarh: As announced by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the cancer patients suffering from stage III and IV cancer will now start getting a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for which a separate budgetary provision of Rs 68.42 crore has been made by the Haryana state government.



Earlier, in terms of giving monthly pensions to cancer patients, Tripura was the only state in the country that has been giving monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to stage-3 cancer patients.

It was in May this year when the Chief Minister, while meeting the families of cancer patients, had assured them that the state government would extend every possible help to them. He then had informed that this assistance would be given to those patients whose family's annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh. In a bid to ensure that the actual beneficiaries get the scheme benefit, the income verification of such patients would be matched with PPP. The beneficiary will get the said benefits till they are alive. Documents verified by the committee of the civil surgeon office will have to be uploaded through Saral Kendra.

Applicant are required to bring ration card, voter card, pan card, passport, bank passbook, telephone, water, electricity or other utility bills with home address or land record documents/Parivar Pehchan Patra to Saral Kendras for verification.

The ASHA worker/ANM will verify the survival certificate of the patient which will be counter-signed by the health department.

The financial assistance given to cancer victims from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was earlier approved by the Chief Minister's Office.