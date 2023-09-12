Now, awareness workshops for tourists visiting Gorumara Forest

JALPAIGURI: Aiming at edutainment, the Forest department will make the visitors of Gorumara National Park aware of the diverse flora and fauna found in the region.



The visitors will be taught how to identify different species as well. Elephant safaris are also being introduced with two Kunki elephants at Gorumara. After a two-month-long restriction for visitors, the forests are all set to open on September 16 and this new system will commence then, announced the Wildlife department of Jalpaiguri Forest Division.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, the Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division, said: “This is being implemented considering the increasing human-wildlife conflicts. Elephant rides in the jungle will not only provide entertainment but also education. Nowadays, it is referred to as ‘edutainment.’ The department aims for the visitors to gain knowledge about wildlife and not just tour the area. This system will be launched after the forest’s reopening on September 16.”

The DFO also mentioned that the introduction of elephant rides in Gorumara Forest will not only significantly increase department revenue but also provide entertainment and education to tourists.

All tourists entering the forest will be briefed about the flora and fauna at the Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC). Moreover, those opting for elephant safari will also be briefed about the elephants. Visitors will also be provided information about possible wildlife sightings in the forest during their ride, enabling them to easily identify the wildlife and mahouts will be responsible for this task. During the elephant safari, they will also provide information to the tourists about the jungle.