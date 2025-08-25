Now, AAP says won’t join JPC examining Bills to remove PM, CMs

New Delhi: After the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, AAP on Sunday announced that it will not join the joint Parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into three Bills seeking removal of the prime minister and chief ministers, alleging that the purpose of the proposed legislations is to “bring down” Opposition governments.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien said on Sunday that the JPC is “valueless”.

“More parties calling out Modi coalition’s stunt to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Valueless JPC,” O’Brien said on X.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said his party has decided not to nominate any members to the JPC.

“How can the leader of the corrupt bring a bill against corruption? Trapping leaders in fake cases and putting them in jail, bringing down governments — this is the objective of this Bill,” Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

“That is why @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty have decided not to join the JPC,” he said.

The TMC had announced on Saturday that it would not nominate any member to the JPC to look into the Constitution 130th Amendment Bill, and had called the panel a “farce”. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is also unlikely to nominate any member to the JPC, according to a party source.

In a blogpost published on Saturday, TMC’s O’Brien said his party as well as the SP have decided not to nominate any members to the JPC. He claimed that the committees are skewed towards the ruling party because of its numbers in both Houses of Parliament.