Notorious criminal Gufran, carrying reward of Rs 1.25 lakh, killed in intense encounter in UP

Lucknow: In a fierce encounter between the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the infamous criminal Gufran, the wanted offender, who had a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, was shot dead. The encounter took place near the Samda Sugar Mill in Manjhanpur, Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, at 5 am on Tuesday.



Gufran, who was wanted in seven cases, including murder, robbery, and attempted murder, had a bounty of Rs one lakh from ADG Prayagraj, while the Sultanpur police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. His criminal history extended across Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts, with more than 13 serious cases registered against him. During the operation, law enforcement successfully recovered a 9 mm carbine, a 32 bore pistol, and an Apache bike, which are now in police custody. Following the encounter, authorities swiftly took possession of Gufran’s body and sent it for postmortem examination. SP Brijesh Srivastava of Kaushambi confirmed the success of the operation, highlighting Gufran’s extensive criminal record. “Acting on a tip-off regarding Gufran’s presence near the Samda sugar mill compound, we set up a trap. In the early hours of Tuesday, we spotted him arriving on a motorcycle. When ordered to halt, he opened fire at the police. In response, the police retaliated, resulting in his demise,” explained a police official.

Gufran primarily operated in the Sultanpur and Pratapgarh districts, spreading fear among local communities.

It is noteworthy that since Yogi Adityanath assumed office as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the state has witnessed over 10,900 encounters, leading to the elimination of more than 185 criminals. SP Brijesh Srivastava stated: “Gufran’s demise marks another significant blow to organised crime in the region, offering a glimmer of hope for residents seeking safety and security.”