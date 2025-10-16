‘Nothing wrong’: NCP’s Sule on Raj Thackeray’s possible MVA inclusion

Pune: Amid a buzz about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joining Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said there was nothing wrong in coming together in the national interest.

She, however, also made it clear that senior MVA leaders will deliberate and decide on the inclusion of the MNS in the alliance.

Replying to a query if the MVA has found a new ally in Raj Thackeray, Sule said: “There is nothing wrong in coming together in the national interest.” “But the decision on including Raj Thackeray in the MVA will be taken by all senior leaders. These are major political decisions and are not made in front of cameras. Such discussions happen in meetings. We will communicate the decision after a meeting,” Sule told reporters in Pune.

Her statement comes a day after Raj Thackeray joined top Opposition leaders, including NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in visiting the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam and flagging alleged irregularities in the poll process, including the voters’ rolls.

Raj Thackeray’s active participation led to a fresh discussion on whether the MNS will join the larger Opposition bloc.

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that the MNS wants the Congress to be taken along. A section of state Congress leaders has, however, opposed any move to join hands with the MNS. The MVA consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

Meanwhile, when asked about the passport controversy involving fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and allegations that he obtained a passport during the MVA government’s tenure, Sule said, “It is the Ministry of External Affairs that issues passports, not the police. Everyone is aware of the procedure and everyone knows who has been in power for the last 11 years.”