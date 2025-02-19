Nothing wrong in Shinde setting up medical aid cell: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there is nothing wrong in the setting up of a medical aid cell at Mantralaya by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde as the aim is to help people.

Shinde, who has set up the medical aid cell despite presence of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), on Monday said there is “absolutely no cold war” with CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde’s close aide Mangesh Chivate will head the new medical cell. The development comes amid a tussle between Mahayuti allies in the state government over various issues, including guardian ministers’ appointments. Responding to a query from reporters on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, “There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell.”

Shinde on Monday said the establishment of the cell is a step forward in their collective efforts to assist citizens.

It will connect with the Chief Minister’s War Room and is intended to enhance service delivery, not to create a competing system, he said.

“There is absolutely no cold war between us. We are united in our fight against those who oppose development. When I was chief minister, on October 31, 2023, then deputy chief minister Fadnavis had founded a similar cell. I have simply reconstituted it with my people overseeing its operations,” Shinde asserted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed a “parallel government” was operating within the state administration.

“If the government continues to operate in this manner, political chaos will escalate further, he told reporters here.