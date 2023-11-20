Nothing more imp than dynastic politics, corruption for Cong: PM

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress government in Rajasthan cannot think of anything except appeasement politics and wants to eradicate sanatan dharma.



Ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Pali district and in Pilibanga in Hanumangarh district on Monday. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Monday evening in support of BJP candidates.

Modi, along with Union minister and Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, travelled in an open-vehicle as people assembled on either side of the road greeting the Prime Minister.

The roadshow started from Junagadh. Throughout the route, the Prime Minister waved at the crowd and shook hands with some of them.

Tight security arrangements were made along the route for the roadshow.

At the election rally in Pali district, he asserted that Rajasthan needs a government which gives top priority to development, whereas for the Congress there is nothing more important than corruption and dynastic politics.

He also accused the Congress and its allies of having an anti-women mindset.

Prime Minister Modi has often targeted the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as “ghamandiya” (arrogant) alliance.

The prime minister said the Bihar chief minister used derogatory words against women in the Assembly but no Congress leader said anything about this. “This is the real face of Congress, which the people of Rajasthan have recognised,” he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, had recently put forward a vivid description in the state Assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during intercourse. He had later apologised for his remarks.

He also accused the Congress of turning a blind eye to incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

Holding the Congress responsible for high petrol prices in Rajasthan, Modi said when the BJP forms the government, it will review petrol prices in the state.

In Rajasthan, he said, petrol was being sold at prices higher than in the BJP-ruled Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.