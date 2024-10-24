‘Not votes, but for systemic improvement’: Haryana CM Saini says people have acknowledged BJP’s works

Chandigarh: A grand Sant Ashirwad Samaroh was held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday wherein prominent saints from across the state gathered.

The event commenced with a havan-yagya performed by the saints in which Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also participated.

In his address, the CM expressed gratitude by saying that “he felt immensely fortunate to receive the blessings of so many revered saints today.” “Their blessings inspire me to ensure that my country and my Haryana continue progressing. Over the past 10 years, both the nation and the state have embarked on a transformative journey. Many of the challenges we once faced have now been resolved,” he said.

The CM remarked: “We used to see our culture fading, but in the last 10 years, it has revived and is now flourishing like a banyan tree. This revival is the result of your blessings.”

The CM said that several decisions were made that directly benefited the people of Haryana. “Manohar Lal Khattar took a pledge to establish a transparent system, and as a result, even before the government was sworn in, 25,000 children from poor families in Haryana secured government jobs without any expenses and slips,” he said.

He added that this sent a strong message across the state that our government works not for politics, but for the welfare of the people. “We delivered on our promises and the people of Haryana recognised that the BJP works not for votes, but to build robust systems and we have proved it.”

He said that Khattar implemented remarkable systems for the state, which “he has inherited”. “With the blessings of the saints, I am committed to carrying this legacy forward with even greater momentum,” he said.

In a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation, Saini also hosted a high-level delegation from Germany at his residence.

The discussions focused on exploring collaborations in critical sectors such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, education, skill development, research and development and climate change. Both sides expressed a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests through strategic partnerships that align with the economic aspirations of Haryana and Germany.