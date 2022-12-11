'Not just educate students, make them good human beings'

Chandigarh: Our aim is not only to educate the students but also to make them good human beings. It is necessary to inculcate the right qualities in them. Students become doctors and engineers, but if they do not have these qualities, then there is no meaning of their success. This was stated by Rajesh Maheshwari, Founder Director of ALLEN Career Institute Private Limited at Allen Chandigarh.



He was addressing the function organised on the 10th foundation day of ALLEN Chandigarh. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the chief guest and director of ALLEN Rajesh Maheshwari. After this, music artist Piyush Panwar presented Ganapati Vandana and patriotic songs. Allen's senior Vice President CR Chaudhary, Vinod Kumawat, Vice President Jeevan Jyoti Agarwal, Pankaj Agarwal, Vijay Soni and Manish Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The foundation day was celebrated with great enthusiasm, under which various cultural programmes were presented. Earlier, academic head of ALLEN Chandigarh Sadanand Vani and admin head Jiten Gupta welcomed the guests present in the programme.

Addressing the function, ALLEN Director Rajesh Maheshwari said that in a short span of ten years, ALLEN Career Institute has won the trust of students and parents of Chandigarh Tricity as well as neighbouring cities and states. We have to keep moving forward with the same zeal, passion, enthusiasm and honesty.

ALLEN has set a target of 2.5 crore students by the year 2028 and the entire team is working sincerely for this. If ALLEN knows how to make records, it also knows how to repeat them. He said that ALLEN Chandigarh has a target of guiding 18,000 students by the year 2025. Vice President CR Choudhary said that due to the support of the students and the faith of the parents and the hard work of the Allen faculties, better results are also coming.

On the occasion of the foundation day of ALLEN Chandigarh, IIT JEE, NEET Division, Pre-Nurture and Career Foundation Division and admin team members were felicitated by the guests with certificates for rendering excellent services. In this sequence, one of the talent promotion examinations, ALLEN TALENTEX 2023, the prize distribution ceremony and success power session of TALENTEX was organised at ALLEN Chandigarh. On this occasion, cash prizes of 8.49 lakh were given to the best performing students in Talentex.