Not invited to Budget Session, Bengal Guv flies out of state

KOLKATA: Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to seek legal opinion after the state government allegedly failed to invite him for the first day of the Assembly’s Budget Session which began on Monday.



Bose is learnt to have left the state on Monday morning for his home state Kerala after he did not allegedly receive any invitation to attend the first day of the Assembly’s Budget Session on Monday. Raj Bhavan sources said that no invitation reached the Governor till 11:30 am on Monday. Bose is learnt to have flown out for Cochin in the morning and was supposedly expecting an invitation before that.

Sources said that since the Assembly’s Winter session, last December, was adjourned sine die by the Speaker, the Governor was not invited as the present session is being considered as a continuation of it. However, it is not clear as to whether a Budget Session can be initiated without the Governor’s permission. The Budget is scheduled to be placed on February 8. The first day of the Budget Session was adjourned for the day after obituary references

Raj Bhavan sources said that the Governor may take legal measures in case the Budget is placed without his permission. Further, he is likely to take opinions on whether a Budget Session can be initiated in the Governor’s absence and if it is possible then under what circumstances can it be done.

The state and the Governor have been at loggerheads over various issues such as appointment of Vice-Chancellors to state run universities, giving assent to pending Bills, and lately over his comments that the state will only get the funds withhold by the Centre if it fulfils the requirements set by the Union government.

Trinamool Congress has also accused the Governor of working like an agent of the BJP in Bengal.