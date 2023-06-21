Not interested in Maha Oppn leader’s position, says Ajit Pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday appealed to the party leadership to relieve him of the responsibility as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and assign him any role in the party organisation.

He came up with this demand at the 24th Foundation Day event of the Nationalist Congress Party held in Mumbai attended by his uncle Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders. In a remark that could fuel fresh speculation, he said: “I am told that I don’t act tough as the leader of the opposition”.

“I was never interested to work as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs,” he said. Pawar also said it is up to NCP leadership to decide on his demand. “Assign me any post in the party organisation, and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility I am entrusted with,” he said.