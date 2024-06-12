Not in Modi's DNA to listen to Oppn, says Sibal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Mohan Bhagwat's remarks expressing concern over peace eluding Manipur, saying it is "not in the DNA" of the PM to listen to the advice of the opposition but he should heed the words of the RSS chief.

Sibal cautioned the new NDA government of not repeating what had happened in the last 10 years of the BJP-led government. "I have been saying this for months, with statements, an environment of 'us versus them' is being created. We need to take the country forward. I welcome the statement of Mohan Bhagwat," he said. Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority. Addressing a press conference, Sibal said, "I have been repeating this for many months. When I was in the Rajya Sabha, in 1998-2004, there was a Vajpayee government. I heard his speeches many times, he used to call the Opposition 'Pratipaksh', he used to say you are not our virodhi. PM Modi made the Opposition 'Virodhi'."