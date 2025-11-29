‘Not in hurry; party will decide’

Bengaluru: In the midst of an intense power tussle with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar on Friday said he “does not want anything and is not in a hurry.”

The Congress state president replied in the affirmative when asked if he would go to Delhi and meet the party high command, saying “Delhi is our temple.”

“I don’t want anything. I am not in a hurry. My party will take a decision,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a function marking the golden jubilee of the Anganwadi programme, where he shared the stage with the CM.

He said he may travel to the national capital in view of the Parliament’s winter session starting December 1. Political circles are abuzz over the Congress high command summoning the CM and his deputy to resolve the leadership tussle that has gained steam in the wake of the party government completing its half way mark recently.

On his visit to the national capital, he said, “I may go to Delhi.”

“I have a lot of work there. The parliament session is approaching. I have to meet all Karnataka MPs because they need to take up some of our projects,” he said.

Shivakumar noted that the Supreme Court had given justice to Karnataka in the Mekedatu balancing reservoir issue, and he plans to discuss the matter with the state’s MPs.

He added that he and the chief minister are convening an all-party meeting to discuss a wide range of issues, including Mekedatu and the maize price crash.

Asked whether he would meet the party high command, Shivakumar said he would.

“Delhi is our temple. All of us have to go. Without Delhi, nothing can happen. Congress is a party with a long history, and it has always guided us,” he said.

He added that the Congress leadership decides party policy, and that both he and the CM (Siddaramaiah) would go to Delhi whenever called.