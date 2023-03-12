Not happy as MLA, raised people’s issues as activist more: Akhil Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, who became a sensation in the state by winning Assembly polls from jail in 2021, on Sunday said he is not happy being a legislator and missed his activist days, when the former peasant leader could raise “people’s issues” more “directly and strongly.”



The first-time MLA from Sibsagar constituency also claimed that he is alone in criticising and protesting the “anti-people” decisions of the government as other opposition parties have become “silent.”

“I am not happy with this post of MLA. I am an activist. I fight against all anti-people activities of the central as well as the state government,” Gogoi said in an interview.

Raijor Dal, Gogoi’s political party, has been fighting against various issues such as corporatisation of resources, what he claimed was a “fascist” atmosphere, and “communal and undemocratic spirit” of governance.

Asked specifically if there was more scope of fighting for people’s causes while he was an activist, Gogoi said: “I was more happy in the days of activism. Now, I am a legislator.

“In the Assam Assembly, I am the only (one in) opposition who fights against this government. We have 51 opposition MLAs. But many in the opposition voted in favour of BJP in the Rajya Sabha and Presidential elections.”

When pointed out that there were allegations that he had voted for BJP during the President’s election, the Independent MLA denied the charge and claimed that he has been fighting against the “BJP’s communal and casteist politics all along.”

Gogoi had started his social life by starting the peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and raised a series of issues relating to the farmers’ livelihood and settlement for almost two decades.

He had filed a number of RTI applications and court cases on a range of issues, including land rights, and exposed a number of scams in Assam.

The former KMSS leader and his group had also organised protests and agitations, including against NHPC’s 2,000 MW Subansiri hydro power project, Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and toll gates on National Highways, across the state.

“I fought against all the concepts of the central Government and BJP. I think all the opposition MLAs are not fighting against this government strongly. I am alone fighting boldly,” Gogoi asserted.