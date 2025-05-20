Not getting into that subject, says Tharoor

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday declined to join issue with some opposition parties, including his own, over the government’s choice of MPs from their ranks for all-party delegations to foreign capitals following Operation Sindoor.

“I am absolutely not getting into that subject,” he told reporters as the chairman of Parliament’s Standing Committee on External Affairs arrived for its meeting, which is being briefed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on the India-Pakistan military conflict after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor has been chosen by the BJP-led government to head one of the seven all-party delegations. His group will visit the US and four other countries.

The names of Tharoor and two other Congress MPs, who are members of other all-party delegations, had not figured among the four suggested by the main opposition party to the government.