Not entire crowd will get converted into votes, says Kamal Haasan on turnout in Vijay's rallies

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder leader Kamal Haasan has said that just because a leader happens to attract huge crowds does not mean that the entire turnout will get converted into votes and this norm applies to all including him and actor-politician Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Haasan, when asked on the massive turnout seen in actor-politician Vijay's rallies, and the criticism that the "entire crowds" will not get converted into votes, told reporters: "It is for sure, (not all of them) it will not get converted into votes, it is applicable to all leaders." When asked again if this norm is applicable to TVK chief Vijay, he said: "When it is applicable to all leaders, how can we exclude Vijay? It is applicable to me and all the leaders in India, you have attracted crowd but (all of) that will not get converted into votes." Asked what advice he would give to Vijay who has entered politics, he said: "Go on the right path, proceed with courage and do good for the people and this is my appeal to all leaders." Leave alone politics, criticism happens in cinema as well and several people criticise aspiring actors also, he added when he interacted with journalists on September 21, 2025.

In the wake of criticism from parties including the DMK and others that large gatherings witnessed in Vijay's rallies would not become votes, Vijay in a rally he addressed on September 20 at Tiruvarur dramatically said he had a doubt and then he asked the people: "They (rivals and critics) say this is an empty gathering which will not vote (for TVK), Is this an empty gathering? When the massive crowds replied with high-decibel chants of "Vijay," it was seen as a pledge to vote for the TVK and the TVK chief profusely thanked the people. Vijay said TVK's objective is to usher in a "true democracy, one that has a conscience."