‘Not BMW, Maruti 800 was Manmohan’s darling’, ex-SPG and IPS officer reflects on his ‘simplicity’

Lucknow: Asim Arun, a former IPS officer and Special Protection Group (SPG) commando during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late leader, reflecting on his humble nature and deep attachment to his Maruti 800.

Arun, now an MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj Sadar and minister in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, took to X to honor Singh’s legacy after his passing at the age of 92 on Thursday night at AIIMS Delhi.

Arun’s reflections highlighted Singh’s unassuming personality, even during his time as the country’s leader. He recounted how Singh owned just one car — a modest Maruti 800 — which was always parked behind the gleaming BMWs at the Prime Minister’s residence. “Despite the grandeur associated with his position, Singh’s heart remained with his Maruti,” he added.

The former SPG officer recalled Singh often expressing a desire to travel in his Maruti instead of the high-security BMWs. Singh would tell him: “Asim, I don’t like traveling in this car (BMW), my vehicle is this one (the Maruti).” While Arun explained that the BMW was equipped with essential security features, Singh would always glance at his Maruti whenever the convoy passed by it, as though reaffirming his identity as a middle-class individual dedicated to the common man.

Arun also shared his unique role within the SPG during Singh’s tenure, noting that his job was to stay close to the Prime Minister at all times, like a shadow. He described his role as the assistant inspector general of the close protection team, emphasising that if only one bodyguard were allowed, it would always be him.

Singh, remembered for his intellect, humility and pivotal role in India’s economic liberalisation as the finance minister in 1991, served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Arun noted that Singh’s attachment to the Maruti 800 symbolised more than just nostalgia – it reflected his core values of simplicity and his unwavering connection to the middle class.