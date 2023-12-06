Not been CM post contender earlier or now: Chouhan

BHOPAL: After leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said he had not been a contender for the CM’s post in the past, nor was he one now.

The BJP had not projected any chief ministerial face before the November 17 elections. It scored a thumping victory by winning 163 of the 230 Assembly seats, leaving the main Opposition Congress far behind with 66 seats.

“As a party worker, I have always carried out whatever work the BJP assigned me to the best of my ability, with dedication and honesty,” Chouhan said on his official X account.

The 64-year-old leader, who has been MP’s Chief minister four times, also

said he was fortunate to be a BJP worker.