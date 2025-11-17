‘Not averse to constructive media criticism’

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Technical Education minister Rajesh Dharmani said here that the government is not averse to constructive criticism and stands ready to support the media in the free and fair discharge of its duties.

At the same time, he underscored the urgent need to build a people-centric system of governance, where an empowered press plays a pivotal role in safeguarding

public interest, while also highlighting the government’s positive initiatives.

Speaking at the state-level National Press Day function here on Sunday, the minister said today’s occasion serves as a powerful reminder not only of the freedom and responsibilities vested in the press but also of its indispensable role in shaping a transparent, informed, and accountable society.

He emphasised that a vibrant and independent media is central to strengthening democratic values, empowering citizens with credible information, and ensuring that institutions remain answerable to the public

“The press plays a pivotal role in democracy. Promoting transparency in the press will keep democracy vibrant and alive. The role of the media is to convey

important public issues to the government. The media’s job is also to raise the voices of the underprivileged sections of society, which will be a true service to society,” he said.

In the age of Information Technology, the media, he said, was facing many challenges. It is due to technologies like AI and deepfakes; misinformation spreads rapidly in society, and the difference between true and false information has a direct impact. Here, a responsible media plays a vital role in shaping the nation and society.

Dharmani informed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the government has initiated welfare policies and schemes and taken numerous public welfare initiatives.