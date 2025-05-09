‘Not as fragile as flowers’: SC takes BJP’s Dubey to task for ‘scandalous’ remarks on judiciary & CJI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has censured BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his remarks against it and the Chief Justice of India, saying they tend to “scandalise” and lower the authority of Apex Court.

“At the same time, we are of the firm opinion that courts are not as fragile as flowers to wither and wilt under such ludicrous statements,” a bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said.

Dubey launched a broadside against the Apex Court for hearing pleas against the Waqf Act, saying “(the) Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy” and that “CJI is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”.

The bench on May 5 heard a plea for contempt action against Dubey over his remarks and said they were the ones who heard the petitions against the amended Waqf law. Though the bench dismissed the plea, it wrote scathing remarks against the BJP MP in its order made available Thursday. Upon scrutiny, the bench said “no doubt” Dubey’s utterances “tend to scandalise and lower the authority of the court.