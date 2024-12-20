Not angry with govt or party, but with Cong turncoats torturing BJP cadre in Sagar: Ex-MP HM Bhupendra Singh

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh has expressed strong reservations about certain Congress turncoats who joined the BJP and are mistreating the BJP workers, particularly on his home turf Sagar.

He emphasised that many leaders and workers who joined the BJP are of good character and have a positive image. He himself facilitated the entry of several Congress leaders into the BJP across the state.

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Singh revealed his concerns about two certain leaders in Sagar district who, according to him, have a history of committing atrocities against BJP workers and continue to do so even after joining the ruling saffron party. “These individuals tortured our workers when they were in Congress, and now, after coming to power through the BJP, they are still inflicting atrocities. I cannot accept them from my heart,” Singh remarked.

Singh is a senior legislator of BJP from Khurai constituency, having served as MLA five times and also as a Lok Sabha MP. He has been a Cabinet Minister for two terms in the previous BJP state governments.

Replying to a query, Singh dismissed any notion that the BJP’s strength was under threat due to the Congress’s turncoats in his area but emphasised the importance of protecting the party’s workers.

“The BJP remains strong at all levels, but protecting the morale and integrity of our cadre is vital. Those who built the party through adversities deserve respect. It pains me to see loyal workers of 40 years being tortured by those who are not trustworthy and loyal to the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP is a disciplined, nationalist party known for good governance and strong character, with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, if a wrong fish enters the pond, it pollutes the water,” he added.

On asking about the specific individuals, Singh did not refer to any name, but it was directed at Madhya Pradesh Minister Govind Rajput, who switched to BJP from Congress in 2020. “Whether someone gets importance or even becomes a minister, I have no objection. But if that person harbours enmity towards our old party cadre, it’s a problem. These individuals have been harassing cadres in the area, and it’s on record. The party’s decisions are final, but I cannot accept such people in my heart,” Singh said. Appreciating Mohan Yadav’s leadership, he said, “Mohan Ji has been a long-standing worker of the Sangh and ABVP. He is doing good work and trying his best. There is no question of being upset with him.”

“Mohan Ji has made many good decisions and is doing commendable work in every field. Under his leadership, the party has been growing consistently. Public support for the BJP has increased, and under his guidance, we won all Lok Sabha seats in the state”, Singh said. Responding to a query about raising governance issues in the Assembly, Singh said he had not raised concerns in the past year but recently highlighted serious matters, affecting his constituency. “These issues align with our political ideology, and I’ve focused on systemic improvements rather than criticizing government decisions outright,” he stated.

Asked about his relationship with BJP’s state unit, the former Home Minister said that his entire life has been spent working to strengthen the BJP’s organization since Jansangha. “There are no shortcomings in its structure, but like any system, some individuals make mistakes. Good people must be given importance,” he said, adding: “I can never repay the debt I owe to the party for what it has given me in life. However, in my district, the current situation is not in the party’s best interest.”