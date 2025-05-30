‘Not acquiring land forcibly’: Punjab CM on land pooling policy

Chandigarh: Seeking to address concerns regarding Punjab’s land pooling policy, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asserted that the government is not acquiring land forcibly but is instead seeking the consent and input of farmers and land owners for sustainable urban development projects. Mann’s reaction comes amid attack from Opposition parties who claimed that the AAP government has proposed to acquire 24,311 acres of land in Ludhiana to develop new urban estates.

Mann, during his ‘AAP Sarkar, Aapke Dwar’ programme in Patiala, said the government is not acquiring land forcibly but is instead seeking the consent of farmers and landowners.

Refuting “rumours” spread by opposition parties, Mann said, “Some are creating baseless panic that the government plans to forcibly acquire your land. I am here today to clarify that we are not taking away anyone’s land without their agreement. We are here to seek your advice, ensure your participation, and bring development to your doorstep.”

Highlighting previous practices under past governments, he exposed the manner in which land acquisitions were conducted, “Earlier, leaders like Sukhbir Badal approved plans, then shared them with their favourite few, the result was massive profiteering by a few, while farmers and common people were left to suffer. Those days are gone now. We are committed to transparency and fairness.” Explaining about the state’s land pooling policy and its benefits to land owners, Mann said it is voluntary and land owners can choose whether or not to participate.

“Those who do not wish to give their land can continue using it for farming or other purposes,” he said.

On the policy’s benefits, he said for every acre contributed, land owners receive a residential plot of 1,000 square yards in developed urban areas and a commercial space of 200 square yards for shops or showrooms.