Not a single public-friendly promise in BJP’s manifesto: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the BJP accepted its defeat from the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat as soon as the name of Pandit Satpal Brahmachari was announced.



“It seems that BJP is now just completing the formalities of contesting elections because all communities have united and decided to make Brahmachari win,” Hooda said while addressing election meetings in Gohana, Kharkhoda and Murthal of Sonipat Lok Sabha in support of Congress candidate Satpal Brahmachari.

He appealed to the people to vote and claimed victory of Satpal Brahmachari. Hooda said that BJP does not have a single public-friendly promise in its manifesto. He said the public has anyways lost confidence in BJP’s election announcements, which is why BJP leaders always talk about Congress’ manifesto instead of their own manifesto. “BJP leaders are continuously spreading lies about the Congress manifesto. Congress has announced 30 lakh permanent jobs in the Central Government, guarantee of MSP to farmers, guarantee of 1 year apprenticeship to every educated youth, Rs 1,00,000 annually to women. The Congress manifesto is a roadmap to benefit every section,” he said. “Congress has announced 2 lakh separate jobs in Haryana. Apart from this, promises like Rs 6,000 pension to the elderly, OPS benefit to employees, gas cylinder for Rs 500 to every housewife, 300 units of free electricity are being made by Congress while BJP neither has any plans for the future, nor any report card of its past work,” he stated.