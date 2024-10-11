Not a single corruption charge against Modi govt in 10 years: Amit Shah

New Delhi: There has not been a single corruption charge in the last 10 years against the Modi government which ended policy paralysis and transformed India from one of the “Fragile Five” economies to a “bright spot”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Addressing the annual session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and

Industry here, Shah said by 2047, due to the “remarkable” initiatives taken by the Modi government, India will emerge as one of the most developed countries in the world.

He said ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed charge in 2014, the government has brought reforms in various sectors resulting in infrastructure upgradation, improved connectivity, digital economy, expansion of railway networks, setting up of manufacturing industries for semi-conductors, and electric vehicles among others.