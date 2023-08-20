Northern railway starts health unit in Noida

Noida: Chairman & CEO Northern Railway Board Anil Kumar Lahoti inaugurated railway health unit in the sprawling IRCON building, Sector 1, Noida on Sunday in the presence of Shobhan Chaudhuri, general manager, Northern Railway. Dr. Sugandha Raha, director general Railway Health Services and Sukhvinder Singh DRM Delhi and senior officers of railway board and Northern Railway were also present on this occasion.

Situated in the heart of Noida and seamlessly connected to the metro network, this state-of-the-art health unit is poised to revolutionise healthcare accessibility for railway officers and employees as well as retired railway beneficiaries and their families.

The establishment of this facility comes as a beacon of relief for the multitude of retired railway personnel residing in the vicinity, who have long yearned for local access to quality healthcare.

No longer will these esteemed individuals have to undertake arduous journeys to Delhi for their healthcare needs, especially when faced with the challenges of advancing age. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the Railway Health Unit embodies a serene and soothing ambience that is poised to put patients at ease.