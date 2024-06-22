Northern Railway organises International Day of Yoga

New Delhi:The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in India.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. This year, the 10th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” wThe 10th International Yoga Day was organised by Northern Railway at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi on Friday. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, Satish Kumar Member Traction and Rolling Stock.