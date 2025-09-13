Northeast suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, now country's growth engine: Modi

Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Northeast had earlier suffered heavily due to 'vote bank' politics, but due to efforts of the BJP-led government at the Centre for the last 11 years, the region has now become the country's growth engine.

Modi, while launching projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram, addressed a public rally virtually from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl as he could not reach the venue, Lammual Ground in the heart of the city, due to heavy rain.

He said Mizoram plays a major role in the Centre's 'Act East' policy and the Kaladan multimodal transit project and railway lines will connect the state with Southeast Asia.

Launching the Bairabi-Sairang line, which brought landlocked Mizoram to the country's railway map, the PM said it was a historic day for the state as it would connect the state capital Aizawl with major metropolises.

He said the project, which was implemented by overcoming various challenges and difficult terrains, would revolutionise people's lives in the state.

"Enhanced connectivity will strengthen educational, cultural and economic ties across Northeast, and create jobs and boost tourism... Those neglected before are at the forefront now, those marginalised earlier are in the mainstream at present," he said.

Modi said people of Mizoram have contributed greatly to India, whether in freedom movement or nation building.

He said that the National Sports Policy would open doors of opportunities for players of Mizoram, which has produced many sportspersons.

The PM said that the Northeast is becoming a major hub for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 startups and 25 incubators operating in the region.

On the new GST rates, he said the reforms have lowered taxes on many products, which will make life easier for the masses.

The reforms would make medicines for diseases like cancer cheaper and prices of vehicles are also seeing a reduction, Modi said.

During the Congress rule, medicines and insurance policies were heavily taxed and healthcare was expensive, but today these have become affordable, he said.

He said India's economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, which is the fastest among major global economies.

On Operation Sindoor, he said the country's soldiers "taught a lesson to those sponsoring terror", and 'Made in India' weapons played a major role in it.