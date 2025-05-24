Northeast region is now synonymous with progress, claims PM

New Delhi: The Northeastern region, once synonymous with “bombs, guns and blockades”, is now witnessing unprecedented progress, with the government determined to accelerate its growth story, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the Rising North East Investors Summit here, the prime minister said diversity of the Northeast is its biggest strength, and every state in the region is declaring its readiness for investment and leadership.

“The Northeast is emerging as a key destination for two strategic sectors -- energy and semiconductors,” he said and added that the role of Assam is growing in strengthening India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

He said the first Made in India chip from a Northeast-based semiconductor plant will soon be introduced, signalling a major milestone for the region that will unlock opportunities for cutting-edge technology and solidify the region’s position in India’s high-tech industrial growth.

The PM said peace and law and order are the most crucial factors for any region’s development.

He said the Northeast was once associated with “bombs, guns and blockades” that severely impacted opportunities for its youth.

“Our government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and insurgency,”

he said.

The government’s consistent efforts towards peace agreements resulted in 10,000 young individuals abandoning arms to embrace peace over the past 10-11 years, Modi said.

He said this shift has unlocked new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities within the region.

He said the government has made extensive investments in hydropower and solar power across all Northeastern states, with several thousand crore worth of projects already approved.

He said beyond investment opportunities in plants and infrastructure, there is significant potential in manufacturing, including solar modules, cells, storage solutions and research. Modi said the Northeast is synonymous with a thriving bio-economy and bamboo industry, tea production and petroleum, sports and skill, as well as an emerging hub for ecotourism.

Underlining that the Northeast embodies the essence of Ashtalakshmi, bringing prosperity and opportunity, he said the region is paving the way for organic products and stands as a powerhouse of energy and “is emerging as the

frontrunner of growth”.

“The Northeast is witnessing unprecedented progress. We are determined to accelerate its growth story,” he said while inaugurating the two-day event, which is being attended by chief ministers of the region, Union ministers, bureaucrats and diplomats, among others.

Top industry leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Anil Agarwal, among others, attended the inaugural session.