Northeast gains direct rail to Mumbai & Secunderabad

MALIGAON: The Ministry of Railways, under the esteemed guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has undertaken significant steps to bolster rail connectivity in the remote Northeastern regions of India. The primary objective is to establish direct connectivity between these far-flung areas and the major cities of Mumbai and Secunderabad.



As part of this initiative, the Secunderabad-Guwahati weekly Express, identified as Train no- 12513/12514, has been extended to reach Silchar in Southern Assam. This extension facilitates travel between Guwahati and Silchar, with scheduled stops at crucial stations like Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Jagiroad. Similarly, the Lokmanya Tilak-Kamakhya weekly Express, operating as Train no- 12519/12520, now extends its services to Agartala in Tripura, offering key stoppages at stations including Ambassa, Dharmanagar, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Hojai, and Chaparmukh.

These rail services play a vital role in bridging the geographical gap in providing the residents.