Northeast Frontier Rly to operate Holi special train

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one Holi special train between Jogbani and Anand Vihar Terminal for two trips in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers. Moreover, it has also been decided to continue the services of Agartala – Secunderabad special train in both directions for another thirteen trips.

Train No. 04064 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani Special) will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 15:30hours on March 4 and 11 to reach Jogbani at 22:30 hours on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 04063 (Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Special) will depart from Jogbani at 01:20 hours on March 6 and 13 to reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:10 hours on the next day. During its both ways journey the special train will run via Forbesganj, Katihar, Chhapra, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Moradabad stations. The special train will consist of 23 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and General seating coaches. Wait-listed passengers of other trains on this route can avail of this opportunity.