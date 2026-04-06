North Sikkim: Tourists stranded in Lachen as road breach halts movement; evacuation planned

Darjeeling: The District Administration of Mangan, Sikkim, has issued a public advisory after road connectivity along the Lachen axis in North Sikkim was disrupted due to a breach near the Tarum Chu Bridge, leaving many tourists stranded in Lachen.



Authorities have directed all stranded tourists to remain in Lachen for the night and abstain from venturing out, citing adverse weather conditions and safety risks.

The administration emphasised that any movement at this stage could be hazardous.

Officials stated that evacuation efforts are scheduled to begin on Monday morning, subject to improvement in weather and successful snow clearance along the Dongkya La axis.

The proposed evacuation route will pass through Dongkya La, Lachung, and onward to Gangtok.

A coordinated operation involving the district administration, police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Indian Army is underway to expedite snow clearance and restore safe passage. Authorities said road agencies are working on a war footing to address the situation. The exact timing of evacuation will be communicated based on real-time assessments of weather and road conditions.

Meanwhile, the administration has urged all individuals in the affected areas to remain indoors as far as possible and strictly adhere to official instructions.

“Safety must remain the top priority during this period of adverse weather,” the advisory stated. Emergency helpline numbers have been issued for assistance: +91 9907956705 and 03592 281007.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightening in the next 48 hours in North Sikkim.

In the last 24 hours, recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday, rainfall stood at 15.2mm in Lachung.

“There is a warning issued for heavy rainfall and snow on April 9 and 10,” stated Gopinath Raha of IMD, Gangtok.