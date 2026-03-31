North India’s first ‘Glass Bridge’ to be built over Nangal Lake: Mann

Chandigarh: Amid an aggressive push to transform Nangal into a hub of modern infrastructure, skill development and tourism, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out a ₹75 crore development package, anchored by North India’s first Glass Bridge, a ₹23 crore Centre of Excellence named after Kargil martyr Captain Amol Kalia, and major upgrades in education infrastructure.



Declaring these initiatives as a decisive break from years of stagnation, the Chief Minister outlined a governance model that combines industry-aligned skill training in cutting-edge fields such as Robotics, Electric Vehicles, Solar Technology and Drone Training, expanded access to technical education including for women, and large-scale water augmentation equivalent to the Bhakra Canal to strengthen Punjab’s agrarian backbone.

Positioning the development push alongside a political contrast, CM Mann asserted that those who presided over the rise of the drug trade and weakened Punjab’s social fabric can never be forgiven, stating that the people of the state have moved decisively towards a model of honest governance focused on jobs, education and infrastructure.

After dedicating development works worth ₹75 crore to the people, Punjab CM stated, “The Akalis should be booked for the genocide of generations as the drug trade was patronised by them and flourished during their long misrule. The hands of these leaders are drenched with the blood of millions of youth who fell prey to drugs supplied in the state in their official vehicles. These sins are unpardonable and they can never be forgiven by the people for their long saga of misdeeds.”

Coming down heavily on the Akali leadership, Mann asserted, “These are opportunist leaders who change their colours and stance like a chameleon as per their convenience and vested political interests. They have long fooled people by calling themselves farmers, but can they explain how any food grower acquires a huge fleet of buses and a lavish hotel in Gurugram? All this has been accumulated by selling the interests of the state and its people for their vested political gains.”