North India witnesses light rain due to western disturbance

New Delhi: Several states in north India witnessed rainfall while parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh reported snowfall for the second day in a row on Monday.



Parts of Delhi received light rain on Monday evening, bringing relief after the city reeled under a warm day with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius and humid conditions through the afternoon.

Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, strong winds swept several parts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur. Many places witnessed light rain.

In Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh and Agra experienced light rainfall. The state capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.0 degrees Celsius.

Experts attributed the conditions to a western disturbance and an associated cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan, which led to rainfall over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, parts of Jammu and Kashmir received snowfall and rainfall for the second day as the fresh spell of precipitation brought down the rainfall deficit by nearly five per cent.

Light to moderate rains lashed most parts of the Kashmir valley while some mountainous areas experienced another spell of snowfall on Monday, Met officials said. There is also a possibility of widespread rainfall or snowfall in the next 24 hours.

While mild snow continued in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. Keylong received 2 cm of snow while intermittent rains lashed a few areas in the middle and lower hills.