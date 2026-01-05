North India shivers as cold wave persists

New Delhi: Winter tightened its grip across north India on Sunday as day temperatures dropped in the national capital, and fog disrupted visibility in parts of Rajasthan. Kashmir remained in the throes of sub-zero temperatures with the weather office forecasting light rain or snow in the higher reaches of the valley over the next few days.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature was logged at 17.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notches above normal.

IMD data showed that Ridge registered a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 7.6 degrees in Lodhi Road, 7.4 degrees in Safdarjung, 6.8 degrees in Palam and 6.6 degrees in Ayanagar.

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city till January 6, the IMD forecast.

The relative humidity stood at 73 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Rajasthan witnessed moderate to dense fog at several places during the morning, with Fatehpur in Sikar district logging the coldest minimum temperature at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Sirohi, Pali and Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees each, followed by 4 degrees in Vanasthali, 2.8 degrees in Lunkaransar and 2.5 degrees in Sikar, the weather office said.

The state capital, Jaipur, registered a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that in eastern Rajasthan, cold wave conditions were recorded at isolated places.

Kashmir remained in the throes of sub-zero temperatures, with minimum temperatures dipping further across the valley. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 1.5 degrees a night earlier.

The ski resort of Gulmarg, a popular tourist spot, remained the coldest for the second consecutive night, with the mercury settling at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently in the midst of Chilla-e-Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period, when temperatures at night often drop several degrees below the freezing point. The plains of the valley, however, have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir and in Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6.

Isolated places in Uttarakhand is likely to receive rain or snow on January 6, it added.

A gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is also likely over Central and East India during the next few three days, with no significant change thereafter for the next four days, the IMD said.

The weather office has also predicted ground frost at isolated places in Uttarakhand on January 5 and 6.

It further said that minimum temperatures are likely to increase in Gujarat over the next five days. No significant change has been forecast in minimum temperature over the remaining parts of India.