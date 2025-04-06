‘North East Discovery’ to be operated by IRCTC

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has announced the launch of its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train on “North East Discovery” on April 22. Interested tourists may opt this tour programme from Delhi and other boarding points including Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah and Kanpur. The carefully curated itinerary shall be covering five of the ‘seven sisters’ of the lesser-travelled North-eastern region of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train. The train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on April 22 and will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Unakoti and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland, and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya on this 15-day tour.

The first stop of this train is Guwahati, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple, followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra. The train will then depart on an overnight journey to Naharlagun Railway Station, which is 30 kms from the next destination, Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar, the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom situated in the eastern part of Assam.