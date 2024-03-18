North Dinajpur traders unhappy with new weekly train

Raiganj: Traders of North Dinajpur are unhappy with the decision of the Railways to introduce Radhikapur-Anand Vihar Express train once a week from March 19 from Radhikapur replacing the daily link Simanchal Express.



The cause of dissatisfaction is that it will take more time to reach Delhi, the route is different from Simanchal Express and that it will run once in a week. Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of West Dinapur Chamber of Commerce (a trade body of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts) said: “The link Simanchal Express would take 24 hours to reach Delhi but the new train will take around 33 hours.

It will depart Radhikapur at 10.30 am on Tuesday and arrive at Anand Vihar Station in Delhi at 6.50 pm on Wednesday.

The traders will have to suffer a lot. We demand that this new train run daily via Patna, Prayagraj and Kanpur.”

Previously, a regular link Radhikapur-Anand Vihar Simanchal Express train would run via Katihar, Patna, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

During COVID-19, this train service was suspended and has not been restored yet. Instead, the Railway authorities decided to introduce a new weekly train Radhikapur-Anand Vihar Express.