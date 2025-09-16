North Dinajpur: Massive scam worth Rs 4 crore unearthed in DM office

Raiganj: Two employees of the North Dinajpur District Magistrate’s office were arrested on charges of misappropriation of government funds amounting to more than Rs 4 crore.

The accused have been identified as Subrata Chanda, cashier of the Nazir section and Debdeep Bhattacharjee, data entry operator in the land acquisition section. Both Subrata Chanda and Debdeep Bhattacharjee were presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Raiganj and remanded to five days of police custody.

According to official sources, Subrata Chanda allegedly diverted government funds into his private bank account over the past several years.

Debdeep Bhattacharjee, along with Deepa Saha Adhikary reportedly assisted in the illegal operation. The case has raised serious concerns about financial irregularities within the District Magistrate’s office and prompted calls for stricter oversight of government fund management.

The matter came to light after Purba Sherpa, Deputy Magistrate of the District Magistrate’s office, filed a formal complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint, the police conducted raids and arrested the accused late Sunday night from their residences.

Niladri Sarkar, the Public Prosecutor of CJM court, said: “Both Subrata Chanda and Debdeep Bhattacharjee were arrested on the charge of government fund irregularity cases. They have been produced before the court on Monday and they have been sent to five days of police custody.”

The Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District Sana Akhtar was unavailable to comment on the issue. The matter is being investigated.