North Dinajpur: Married couple beats man to death over cattle dispute

RAIGANJ: A married couple — Hakimuddin Ali and Halima Bibi — allegedly beat 26-year-old Raju Ali to death in Balupara, North Dinajpur. The clash ensued when Raju’s cattle entered the couple’s house.



The altercation turned violent resulting in severe head injuries to Raju. Locals rushed him to Kaliyaganj State General Hospital and later to Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

However, Raju succumbed to his injuries en route to Siliguri. The deceased’s family filed an FIR against the couple, now absconding, and an investigation is underway, as confirmed by Avijit Dutta, IC of Hemtabad Police Station.