North Bengal: Army launches ‘Veterans Suvidha Kendra’

KOLKATA: The Brahmastra Corps of the Indian Army launched ‘Veterans Suvidha Kendra’ (VSK) - a single window facility for welfare and grievances redressal- at the Gangaram Tea Estate on Saturday in the presence of the veterans of the area. It is yet another step in leveraging welfare to veterans/ widows/ ‘Veer Naris’ in North Bengal.



Veterans Suvidha Kendra will be available as a service to the Indian Army veterans/widows/ ‘Veer Naris’ of Darjeeling and North Dinajpur districts of Bengal. The system caters for registering grievances with tracking, monitoring and regular feedback to the applicant. The beneficiaries will have multiple means for approaching the VSK, such as through telephone, SMS, post, E-mail and walk-ins to seek assistance.

“The project leverages seamless coupling of various stakeholders of Military & Non-military organisations i.e. Record Offices, Officers Record Office, ECHS, AWWA, Canteen Services Directorate, Colonel Veterans, Liaison Officers at PCDA (O) and PCDA (P), Rashtriya Sainik board (RSB), Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Zila Sainik Board (ZSB) on a common dealing platform,” said an Army statement.