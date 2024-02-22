Normalisation of scores likely to be done away with for CUET-UG: UGC

Normalisation of scores for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is likely to be done away with this year, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) planning a rejig of the crucial exam for its third edition, according to top officials.

The exam, which is spread over a month, is likely to be conducted in a shorter duration as the agency is contemplating a hybrid mode, including OMR sheets and a computer-based test. The move will also ensure that most of the students get a chance to take the exam in a city of their choice.

“The NTA is working on the possibility of conducting papers with a large registration in the OMR mode. This will help us choose a large number of schools as test centres. This will ensure that the students will get a centre within their town or city and do not have to travel to faraway places,” University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

He said conducting the exam for a subject on a single day will eliminate the need for normalisation of scores.

Students have been raising concerns about the normalisation of scores “unfairly” impacting their performance in the exam. Another feature that is part of the CUET-UG’s rejig plan is restricting students to appear for a maximum of six papers.