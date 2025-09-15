Normalcy returns on India-Nepal border

Rupaidiha: The situation along the India-Nepal border has returned to normal, with citizens of both countries crossing without difficulty. The resumption of movement has brought relief to travellers and traders on both sides.

Cross-border activity began improving soon after Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki took oath of office, and now trade has also started to pick up pace. However, Indian vehicles are still waiting for customs services to resume before they can freely enter Nepal. Nepal police official Upendra Budha Thoki said the customs office is expected to start functioning within a day or two, which will allow Indian vehicles to move without obstruction.

“The border feels normal again. People are crossing without fear or restrictions,” said Suresh Yadav, a local trader who frequently travels to Nepal. “With festivals approaching, this has come at the right time.”

Traders said the atmosphere is turning positive ahead of Nepal’s major festival, Dashain, which is likely to boost market activity further. A large number of Indian workers are returning to Nepal, and local markets are witnessing increased buying.

Shops and markets on both sides of the border have already started seeing more buyers.

“Indian laborers who work in Nepal are returning in large numbers, and that has given markets a fresh push,” said Abdul Rahman, a shopkeeper at Rupaidiha.

Movement of vehicles through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Rupaidiha has returned to routine, and goods exported from India are now being directly transported into Nepal as earlier. For residents and traders along the border, the resumption of normalcy means a return of livelihood, and with Dashain just days away, a hope that business will thrive once more.

Karki, the former Chief Justice of Nepal, was sworn in on September 12 as Nepal’s first woman Prime Minister.